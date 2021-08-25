Family provides garden for helicopter landing and is surprised by Tom Cruise in the backyard

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – An English family received an unexpected visit from a Hollywood star: Tom Cruise. And even got a ride in the actor’s helicopter. The situation happened in the county of Warwickshire.

Tom Cruise’s helicopter landing in Alison Webb’s garden (Photo: personal filel)

Property owner Alison Webb told BBC News that local authorities sought her out to say that a VIP person, who was not named, needed a place to land with his helicopter, as the airport closest to the site was closed. . Her house’s garden would be used for this purpose.

“I thought it would be nice for the kids to go and see the helicopter land in the garden,” she said. It wasn’t until Tom Cruise got off the plane that the family discovered that the VIP person was the actor.

“He [Tom Cruise] basically came in, left, and I just said ‘Wow’. He went straight to chat with the children, then came to talk to us, greeted us with a little punch and thanked us,” he added.

According to her, later, the children were taken to a helicopter flight with the pilot, while Cruise participated in a meeting. “It turned out to be an amazing day,” she said.

“It was surreal, I still can’t believe it happened,” he said. The actor shoots scenes in the UK from the seventh film in the “Mission Impossible” franchise, which is due to open in theaters in 2022.