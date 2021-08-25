Fátima Bernardes wears her daughter’s embroidered pantaloons

You don’t like any model of clothing, but you haven’t even tried it on? You may be surprised by the result, as happened with Fatima Bernardes and pantaloon pants. In jeans and embroidery, it rescues a trend from the 70s and also from the 90s.







Fatima Bernardes Photo: @fatimabernardes/Instagram/Reproduction / Elas on the Red Carpet

“I don’t even like pantaloons. But when I saw my daughter in these pants, I fell in love. I would hardly buy something like that. So, thank you, Laura, for letting me borrow her for a day. Maybe two…”, he wrote in the caption of photos posted on Instagram.

How is Fátima Bernardes’ look?





The presenter invested in the retro piece, with flower designs, from farm. And combined it with a basic white blouse, which has a v-neckline. On the feet, red sandals and wine. Did you like it?

Tips for getting inspired by the look

#stays1: The pantalona has a wide and comfortable fit. In order not to increase the measurements, create balance with tighter blouses and tops.

#stays2: Embroidered pants are the main character of the look. To avoid excesses, a safe tip is to combine it with basic pieces and in neutral colors.

#stays3: If you make the line more discreet, you can follow the trend with small, punctual designs.

#stays4: Remember that embroidery draws attention and can add volume. Keep it away from areas that you want to disguise measurements, such as wide hips, for example.

#stays 5: Women with thicker thighs and wider hips should opt for pants jeans in medium to dark colors and with less interference (such as a faded effect, for example) in these regions, if you want to disguise measurements.

#staysadic6: Basic white blouses they can be part of stripped down looks and even more tidy, depending on the complements. If you want something very casual, bet on the combination with jeans or shorts. For a more serious touch, use it with a blazer, tailored pants, a refined fabric skirt or pumps.

#stays7: V-neckline helps lengthen the silhouette.