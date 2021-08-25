‘Fator Diniz’ weighs in and Santos advances in conversations with Miguel ex-Flu; trading ceiling is BRL 200 thousand

Santos has a potential target to hire as a reinforcement, which fits perfectly into the market profile that the club has as a goal. This is Miguel, a revelation from the Fluminense base who recently broke his bond with the Rio team. Although the Flu has appealed in court, as its contract would end in June 2022, the player remains free to negotiate.









Miguel would be the ideal deal because it is possible to transfer to Vila that would not require purchase costs, precisely the type of player who arrived at Alvinegro Praiano in recent signings, such as defender Danilo Boza, left-back Moraes, midfielders Camacho and Vinicius Zanocelo, midfielder Augusto and forwards Marcos Guilherme, Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli. This business model was the solution found by Andrés Rueda’s management so as not to compromise the club’s finances, which is undergoing a period of restructuring.

In addition to being free on the market, there is a component that can boost conversations. Miguel was driven by Fernando Diniz during the period in which Santos’ current coach worked at Fluminense. The partnership between coach and player yielded the best moment in Miguel’s young career.

Since turning professional, midfielder Miguel has played for 634 minutes (7 complete matches) and created 10 goal chances. The 18-year-old asks the court for unilateral termination with Fluminense.pic.twitter.com/2YiiC1Op9e — Felipe Barros (@FelipeBMSa)

However, the player’s desire to work with Fernando again is something that was brought up in the conversations. The status of the negotiation between Santos and Miguel’s staff is in the conversation for an agreement that involves salaries and gloves. According to a report by the Uol Esporte portal, the Vila club considered the player’s pretensions to be quite high in terms of values. The negotiations must fit into the new salary cap of the club, of R$ 200 thousand. The midfielder has just stopped conversations with Internacional and Santos must have as a competitor, an English football team that has not been revealed.