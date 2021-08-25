Favorite, Viviane Araújo tears up her verb after leaving Globo’s competition

Viviane Araújo used your Instagram profile in this monday (23), to comment on your departure from Super Dance of the Famous, gives Globe. The actress was eliminated in dispute, this Sunday (22), with Dandar Mariana, and thanked him for the support he received.

The famous spoke about her passage through the program. “When we manage to accomplish everything we set out to do, the feeling is of a washed soul! That’s why I screamed, cheered, jumped when I finished the Salsa, wasn’t it, Rodrigo Oliveira (Viviane’s partner)?“, asked the artist.

“And to you, all my gratitude, because you believed in me and made it this far! We came out victorious, yes, because we danced yesterday with our soul and with all the love we feel for the dance”, followed the actress.

Viviane Araújo continued with her thanks: “I am also immensely grateful for the affection of all my fans, who are always here with me, no matter what! My ‘viviantics’, you are fuck**! Thank you to my husband, family and friends for always supporting me! You are my foundation!”.

Finally, the former A Fazenda also wrote: “I also want to express here my thanks to all the judges for all the words spoken, in all my presentations! You helped me a lot in my evolution within the board, because every word I heard was a learning experience for me! Aside from the emotion of hearing so many beautiful things from you about me! Let there be a heart!”.

“I also leave here my thanks to the entire program team, who always treated us with all the affection and respect! And live the art”, finished Viviane.

Dandara, it should be remembered, will seek his first trophy in the competition with Paolla Oliveira and Rodrigo Simas (who returned to the program after a recap).