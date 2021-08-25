Federal Police indicts Senator Chico Rodrigues, caught with money on his buttocks – 08/24/2021 – Power

The Federal Police indicted Senator Chico Rodrigues (DEM-RR) under suspicion of involvement in the diversion of public resources destined to combat Covid-19.

In the final report of the investigation sent to the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the investigators concluded that they had identified elements to frame the congressman for the crimes of embezzlement, administrative law, embarrassment to investigations and money laundering.

In October last year, in an operation carried out in Roraima against irregularities in the use of funds to fight the pandemic, the PF seized cash inside the senator’s underwear. Part of the notes, according to officers involved in the case, were between the buttocks.

At the time, Rodrigues was deputy leader of the Jair Bolsonaro government in the Senate. After the incident, he took a 121-day leave of absence for personal interests and resumed parliamentary activities in February.

Police said the senator was part of the political core of a group, made up of public servants and businessmen, that acted to favor a company contracted to supply Covid’s rapid test kits and personal protective equipment.

The rapporteur of the case at the Supreme is Minister Luís Roberto Barroso. The magistrate ordered the case to be sent to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office).

In a statement, Rodrigues stated that the indictment of the parties is one of the natural stages of a police investigation.

“I remain calm and at the disposal of Justice to clarify what is necessary,” he said.

“I believe in the quality of the investigations carried out by the Federal Police, and I support this incessant search by the PF for the real clarification of the facts surrounding my name.”

He also stated that, as a member of the Senate, he worked in the fight against Covid-19 in Roraima.

“I deeply regret the undue exposure of my image, which has never suffered any conviction, penalty or any sentence. I reaffirm: I trust the work of the Federal Police and Justice, and I remain at your disposal for any clarification. May the facts be clarified soon.”