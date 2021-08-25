Federal Police use one of the most expensive cars in the world as a vehicle

Valued at approximately BRL 800 thousand, a Lamborghini model Gallardo LP 560-4 was transformed into an ostensible vehicle of the Federal Police of Paraná. The characterization of the car was authorized by the Court and must be returned soon, when it will go to auction.

Equipped with a 10-cylinder engine and a power of 560 hp, the car looks as if it came out of an action movie production. It goes from zero to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 325 km/h.

Despite its power, the vehicle will not be used in the PF’s routine actions as a common vehicle, but rather for exhibitions, events and pedagogical actions to repress organized crime and decapitalize assets of criminal organizations.

The vehicle was seized under Operation Daemon. The action, launched in July 2021, investigated possible fraud practiced by a business group in the negotiation of cryptoactives.

