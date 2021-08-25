Fernanda Gentil’s new program will have a fixed presence of three famous people; know who

THE Globe is producing the new program at full speed. Fernanda Gentil for Sunday afternoons. Entitled of Zig Zag Arena, the attraction will feature the participation of Everaldo Marques, hydrangea and Marco Luque. The premiere is scheduled to take place on October 3rd.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, they will comment and narrate the evidence of the game show, which will take place at 2:15 pm, right after the Maximum Temperature and before the soccer broadcasts.

Inspired by the arcades of the 1980s, the show’s setting will mimic a pinball. In the dynamics, two teams will face each Sunday in three phases, named Pique-Pega, Mega Ball and Tudo ou Nada. Disputes will also be monitored by professional judges.

“The Zig Zag Arena is a big competition of games from our childhood adapted for today. Whoever is happy participates, whoever has the most fun wins. I’ll be among friends, with Hortência, Everaldo and Marco, doing what I love, which is communicating”, said Fernanda Gentil in an interview with the columnist.

Finally, the titleholder of Zig Zag Arena was grateful for having another chance in Globo’s entertainment business, after Se Joga and successful passages in the channel’s sports coverage:

“I couldn’t be happier and more anxious. It has rivalry, fun, prize money. I can only thank you for this very special opportunity to deliver lightness in such delicate times”, completed.

The recordings even start next week. What is known is that the attraction season will last 18 Sundays – between October 3, 2021 and January 30, 2022.

Fernanda Gentil on Sundays is part of a move by Globo to have Luciano Huck on the same day. The station moved the presenter to Fausto Silva’s schedule. For Saturday afternoon, Marcos Mion was hired; he will take over the Cauldron by the end of the year at least.