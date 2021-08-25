FESF-SUS discloses the Selection Process for dental surgeons

As a form of classification, candidates will be submitted to curriculum analysis

The State Family Health Foundation (FESF-SUS) announces the completion of a new Selection Process, which aims to fill a vacancy in the position of Dental Surgeon – ESF, in order to compose the Preceptorship Teams of Integrated Residency Programs in Family Health at FESF-SUS in Camaçari and/or Salvador, Bahia.

In order to apply for the opportunity offered, the candidate must have a duly registered diploma from a higher education degree in medicine, as well as registration with the class council and professional experience in the area of ​​the position sought.

Upon admission, the professional must perform duties in 40-hour workweeks, and will be entitled to a salary of BRL 2,963.34, with an increase of up to 26.5% of this amount, as GPQ – Production Bonus and Quality (R$785.29), 20% of the minimum wage, as an Additional for Unhealthy Work R$220.00, location charge of R$296.33 and a tutoring scholarship of R$1,300.00. The location surcharge is only for professionals working in Camaçari, being 10% of the base salary.

Interested in participating in the Selection Process, they can apply electronically, from 16:00 on August 23 until 16:00 on August 26, 2021, through the FESF-SUS website.

As a form of classification, candidates will be evaluated by applying curriculum analysis, based on the scoring criteria specified in the selection document.

According to the opening notice, the contract will be signed for a period of six months, similar to the validity period of the Selection Process, counting from the approval of the final result, both with the possibility of extension, once, for an equal period.