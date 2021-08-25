FGTS profit is already in the workers’ account, see how to consult

The profit of BRL 8.129 billion from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) for the year 2020 is already in the account of all workers. That’s because Caixa Econômica Federal ended this Tuesday (24) the distribution of values. The expectation is that the payment takes place until the 31st of August, but the state-owned company managed to anticipate and finalize the transfer.

With the transfer of profits, the total profitability of the FGTS reached 4.92% throughout 2020. Among this profit index, it is composed of the annual adjustment of the fund of 3% per year, the variation of the Referential Rate (which is zeroed) and the profit distributed by Caixa.

Who received the FGTS profit?

All workers who had a balance in the FGTS accounts until December 31, 2020 received the amounts. It is worth remembering that the greater the balance the worker had in the account, the greater the transfer received by Caixa Econômica.

With the transfer rate set at 1.86%, according to Caixa, for every R$100 held in the worker’s escrow account, R$1.86 was credited. Check out some simulations:

Balance of BRL 100 – You will receive BRL 1.86

Balance of BRL 1,000 – You will receive BRL 18.64

Balance of BRL 3,000 – You will receive BRL 55.89

Balance of BRL 5,000 – You will receive BRL 93.15

Balance of BRL 10,000 – You will receive BRL 186.30

How to check my receipt

Workers can consult the FGTS balance through the statement that can be accessed through the following platforms:

FGTS APP

site fgts.caixa.gov.br

Caixa 111 Telephone Exchange, option 2.

Internet Banking.

The FGTS extract will contain the following information regarding the FGTS profit “cred dist result base year 12/2020”.

Can I withdraw the values?

Not! The FGTS profit can only be withdrawn according to the normal rules of the program, which occur under the following conditions:

Dismissal without just cause by the employer; Termination by agreement between employer and employee; For home purchase; To complement payment for property purchased through a consortium; To complement payment for financed property (by the SFH – Housing Finance System); Termination for termination of contract for a specified period; By closing the company: valid in case of partial or total extinction of the company or establishment; Termination for reciprocal fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (if the company is hit by fire or flood, for example); Termination by retirement; In case of natural disasters such as floods or gales; If a self-employed worker, employed through a professional association, is suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days; For workers who are 70 years of age or older; HIV-positive workers or dependents; Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer; Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness; Employees who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract; In the event of the worker’s death, judicially recognized dependents and heirs can make the withdrawal. birthday withdrawal

Understand the FGTS profit

The FGTS profit is a measure that started to be paid in 2017, referring to the accumulated profits of 2016, at the time of the administration of former president Michel Temer. During the creation of the profit distribution, a fixed percentage of 50% of the transfer of net profit to workers had been defined.

However, in 2019, the percentage ended up being raised to 100% of transfer to workers, however, President Jair Bolsonaro ended up vetoing the increase in the percentage as well as removed the obligation that the distribution should have a fixed percentage of 50% .

Therefore, since 2019, it is the responsibility of the FGTS Board of Trustees to assess and determine the rate of transfer of FGTS profit to workers every year. Since its creation, the percentage of total FGTS profit was: