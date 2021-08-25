Find out all the details of the first Domingão with Luciano Huck

ahead of the new Sunday, Luciano Huck he already knows all the attractions of the premiere edition of the program, scheduled for September 5th, even before his farewell to Caldeirão, scheduled for next Saturday (28).

According to information from journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7, Domingão will feature Luan Santana and Alcione, the debut of Show dos Famosos and the group Quem Quer Ser Um Millionário?.

In place of Videocassetadas, a successful painting by Domingão at the time of Fausto Silva, Luciano Huck promises a new painting telling someone’s life story.

In recent days, the presenter was away from Globo’s studios for an article about Juliette Freire, the champion of BBB 2021. So far, the report has not been confirmed in the mirror of Domingão’s debut.

New time

Unlike the last few months of Domingão do Faustão, Domingão with Huck will have a longer duration. Receiving the Brazilian Championship at 18:00, the Sunday will remain on the grid for two hours and thirty minutes, until 20:30, before the Fantástico.

Globo will air Brazil x Argentina, a game valid for the World Cup qualifiers, with narration by Galvão Bueno. The strategy is something of a “warm up” for Huck’s debut. The match is a rematch of the Brazilian team after the defeat to the Argentines in Copa América.

farewell

In an Instagram post, Angelica’s husband placed a behind-the-scenes video of his latest recording ahead of the weekly, which will be led by Marcos Mion. “Life is not about what we put together, it’s about what we spread”, started in the subtitle.

“Last chapter of the most powerful professional and personal cycle of my life; the cauldron. No words to thank one to one. The millions who have always accompanied me from home, and who are the inspiration and motivation of all this, and will continue to be”, guaranteed.

“And everyone who works tirelessly together with me so that the program could become the power it is. Thank you very much”, thanked.