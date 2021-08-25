Find out who are the masked people of The Masked Singer Brasil

This Tuesday (24), right after the soap opera Empire, TV Globo airs the third program of the first season of The Masked Singer Brazil, presented by Ivete Sangalo.

In his column on the TV Observatory, journalist André Romano found and published that each juror earns something around 20 thousand reais monthly for six months.

In addition to the fee, the star or star who does not have a fixed contract with Globo enjoys all the benefits of the Marinho family company. The same scheme happens with the Show of the Famous of Sunday with Huck. Besides the exposure on national television that comes from bonuses.

Taís Araújo, Simone, Rodrigo Lombardi and Eduardo Sterbitch are the judges of The Masked Singer Brasil (Press Release/Globo)

Priscilla Alcantara (Unicorn); Sandra de Sa (Sunflower); João Cortes (Monster); Nelson Freitas (Jaguar); Fafa de Belem (Alligator); Sergio Loroza (Astronaut); Lucas Hairstyle (Coconut tree); Jessica Ellen (Silver Cat), brown (Boi-Bumbá); Pocah (Macaw); Sidney Magal (Dogão); and Renata Ceribelli (Brigadeiro) are in the cast of the first season of The Masked Singer Brazil.

Ivete Sangalo and Sidney Magal at The Masked Singer Brasil (Courtesy – TV Globo)

The column found that Ivete Sangalo earns around R$ 1,500,000.00 (one million, five hundred thousand reais) to command the The Masked Singer Brazil on TV Globo. But it is noteworthy that this value should increase with the insertion of advertisements in the project led by the most loved Bahian woman in the country and in the advertising market.