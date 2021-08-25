Fiocruz revises forecast and vaccine with Brazilian IFA is due in November

The delivery of the first shipment of Fiocruz’s vaccines with 100% national ingredients will end up being for the month of November, and not September, as the foundation’s initial forecast was. After reviewing the deadlines, the Foundation says it is now working “with a conservative scenario for the production stages”. “This schedule will be updated according to the progress of the project and the fulfillment of established goals and targets. As this is a complex process, any change in the schedule will be communicated with transparency and as soon as possible”, says Fiocruz in a note.

Fiocruz expects to produce in 2021 about 50 million vaccines with national IFA, but they consider that part of the deliveries of this volume could be for 2022. CNN found that the crisis in the global supply chain contributed to the delay in the initial forecast. for the manufacture of vaccines and medicines, basically the price changes and the difficulty to find basic items such as plastic, tampons and filling bottles. Gradually, the Foundation managed to reorganize the stocks, but there was a fear of starting production without being able to reach the end due to lack of inputs. Despite the setback, internally, the assessment is that the process is progressing well.

In addition to the delivery of doses of the vaccine produced by Fiocruz, with the national IFA, there is also the expectation that the Serum Institute, in India, will send around 8 million doses of the immunizing agent to the PNI. This represents double the imported doses ready in January and February. The forecast of the Ministry of Health is that the doses are delivered from October. In total, Fiocruz negotiated with the Indian laboratory the purchase of 12 million ready-made doses.

The production of national Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients will guarantee the Ministry of Health independence in vaccinating people against Covid-19. Fiocruz estimates that it can beat 200 million doses next year. This year, the foundation advances with the works to build a complex in the neighborhood of Santa Cruz, in the North of Rio, close to the BioManguinhos unit. The new plant would help in the production of the Brazilian vaccine with the formula of AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.