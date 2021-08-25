Fiorentina expresses desire to sign Atlético-MG full-back Guga, says Italian press

Atlético-MG will have another chance to negotiate right-back Guga, 22 years old. The player is in the crosshairs of Fiorentina, Italy, according to the website Viola News, a specialist in transfers in the ball market. The team from Florence would have offered 6 million euros (R$ 37 million) for Guga, who is currently not a starter in the Alvinegro squad.

Viola News journalist Nicolò Schira stated that the Italian club is looking for a player for the position and was offered to Fiorentina. The fact that Guga has a European passport can help in a possible negotiation, as he would not occupy the position of an extra-community athlete.

Atlético-Mg will be entitled to 75% of the sale, which is its percentage of Guga’s economic rights. Avaí, the former club of the lateral, has the other 25%. Of the BRL 37 million from the sale, Galo would have the right to BRL 27.9 million.

Guga completed 100 games for the club against Fluminense, acting in place of Mariano, who is injured, but in his period at Rooster, he was never unanimous in Alvinegra fans, having ups and downs.

The search for the lateral is the third coming from the European market. In 2020, Atlético received a proposal by the player for 4.5 million euros (R$ 27.9 million at the current price) from Spartak Moscow, from Russia, but the deal was not materialized.

Guga was also on Benfica and Flamengo’s radar, but the two negotiations did not evolve and he remains at the Minas Gerais club, which he has defended since 2019. coming from Avaí.