Fiorentina is interested in Guga, from Galo, says Italian newspaper

Fiorentina, from Italy, is interested in hiring Galo’s right-back, Guga, according to Italian newspaper Viola News. The full-back completed 100 games with the Rooster shirt in the tie this Monday (23) with Fluminense, for the Brasileirão. The player does not live a period of ownership, but is the immediate reserve of Mariano, who is recovering from muscle injury.

The Italian club is evaluating a proposal of 6 million euros for the 22-year-old player, who has been at Atlético since January 2019. According to the publication in the local newspaper, Fiorentina would be interested in the Brazilian full-back for needing a player of the position. The fact that Guga has a community passport – which makes the athlete not on the list of foreigners – helps in the negotiations.

O Galo owns 75% of the athlete’s rights and Avaí owns the other 25%. Guga completed 100 games with the Atletico shirt this Monday and has already experienced ups and downs at the club. It lost its titleholder status recently by technical option, but it is always used by Cuca during the matches. As Mariano recovers from a muscle injury, Guga will be more fired.

