Fiscal indicators are ‘undeniably better’, says Campos Neto

Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto drew attention today to the improvement in the country’s fiscal indicators, noting that the backdrop for gross debt is now “undeniably better” than a few months ago, and not just because of the impact of inflation.

Participating in the Expert XP event, he insisted that the market needs to look “beyond the noise” and stressed that the expectation for the primary result next year is “very close to what we imagined before the pandemic”.

Campos Neto reiterated that the most recent noise around the fiscal issue is due to the market’s perception that the PEC dos Precatórios and the reform of the Income Tax had as their main objectives to enable a more robust Bolsa Família in the future.

“I understand the market’s sensitivity to this issue, but in the broader picture we are in a fiscal movement that has had some improvement,” he said, adding that the numbers are better than what the market has taken for granted.

For Campos Neto, inflation helps in the best trajectory for the gross debt that is currently expected for the country, but there is a “good piece” of this movement that is not linked to the increase in prices in the economy.

In a presentation, he pointed out that the perspective for the gross debt is that it will be 82.1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, according to data from the Focus bulletin, collected by the BC from economists.

In November last year, the expectation was that the indicator would reach 95.8% of GDP. By breaking down this difference, the BC attributed a drop of 5.5 points to inflation, 3.8 points to the reduction in the projected primary deficit and 2.5 points to real GDP.

The BC also considered a decrease of 3.2 in the “others” line, which includes approximation errors, and a 1.2 point increase due to the increase in interest expenses, in the midst of the monetary tightening cycle that it is conducting.

Inflation

Still on inflation, Campos Neto assessed that the topic is “obviously a concern”, noting that the detachment of market expectations for the IPCA next year increased in relation to the monetary authority’s projections.

The market expects an inflation of 3.93% for 2022, according to the median of the last Focus report —which gathers projections from more than one hundred economists—, while the BC estimates an IPCA of 3.5% in its basic scenario.

Campos Neto said that the BC has been as transparent as possible in the official communication of how it sees the inflation problem, looking closely at the inflation of services.