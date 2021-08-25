Fitness model is successful with workouts to rock sex

It’s no secret that anyone who wants to be physically fit to run a marathon should train a lot. The same if you want to withstand more intense workouts at the gym. Preparation and conditioning are fundamental.

Now, if you want to perform well in bed, it’s not worth staying in bed watching porn videos or reading sex education articles. This is valid and important. But British trainer and fitness model Patrick Toechterle has been sharing his workout routine at Tik Tok and says the streak promises to improve performance in bed.

GettyImages-523893141 (1) Physical exercise can improve sexual performance GettyImages-83397088 (1) Releasing the hips is one of the main movements for gaining mobility GettyImages-1043918414 (1) Stretching also ensures flexibility at “H” time GettyImages-620923239 (1) In addition, it is possible to be bold in postures when you have more conditioning GettyImages-184852533 (1) And put up with long hours of sex. 0

If you were unsure about sticking to the fitness life, it’s worth considering that conditioning can also be used on different occasions. According to the British portal, Metro, the trainer often posts fitness content, such as a fitness trainer online. How can it be tracked on the networks.

But recently he shared some exercises to improve strength and endurance in bed. And since then the number of views has not stopped increasing. One of them, titled “Raise the Level of Your Erotic Games,” has already garnered nearly four million views.

drop the hips

In the video, Patrick begins by telling his viewers to let go of their hips before doing three training moves that are designed to improve the mobility of that part of the body, which will consequently improve flexibility during sex.

He demonstrates the first movement by lying on his stomach, moving his knee backwards at a 90-degree angle.

@patrick_toechterleBETTER SEX 🔞#fy #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #ukfit #uktiktok #ukfitfam #hipmobilityexercise #hipmoves #hipmobilitywork #onlinecoach #ukfitness #fittok♬ Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

breathe and stretch

Another movement prescribed by the coach is stretching to ensure more flexibility, especially in the hips, an area often used when working and rolling. The trainer also shares other videos with movements that are good for mobility and promise to improve sexual performance.

@patrick_toechterleErot*c EXPERIENCE 🔞🔥 ##fy ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##ukfit ##uktiktok ##ukfitfam ##onlinecoach ##ukfitness ##fittok ##hipmobilityexercise ##workouttips ##uk♬ Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Finally, if you are unsure whether or not to start a gym, check out Patrick’s videos. He guarantees that when you practice, your sex life will improve.