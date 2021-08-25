Flamengo asks for €5 million for 50% to negotiate João Gomes, Al Ain agrees, but payment method is still an obstacle | Venetian Column

João GomesStaff Images
Posted 24/08/2021 20:37 | Updated 08/24/2021 20:48
The red-black board understands that João Gomes is a player with great potential, who added and adds to the squad, but believes that, due to the athlete’s characteristics, such as short stature, it will hardly be possible for a European club interested to pay amounts like those that Al Ain accepts to pay for the steering wheel.
Despite the negotiation with Al Ain, João Gomes is normally related to the duel with Grêmio this Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, but he will hardly have the opportunity. Currently, the boy is behind Arão, Diego, Thiago Maia and Andreas, recently hired by Flamengo to act as the second defensive midfielder.
In the 2021 season, João Gomes played in 33 matches, scored two goals and gave two assists. Last year, when he appeared in the professional squad and was promoted to the main team, the midfielder played 14 matches, stood out and had an expansion of hiring to receive salary increases. The current bond of the red-black jewel runs until December 2025.