Flamengo receives Arab soccer proposal for a boy from the club’s youth categories

On the eve of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil against Grêmio, the Flamengo received a proposal by a player coming from the base categories. This is midfielder João Gomes, 20 years old, who rose to professional status during the 2020 season, and scored a goal in the decision of the Campeonato Carioca.









The offer is by Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, and the board is already negotiating the steering wheel with the Arabs. The information comes from journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper O Dia. According to him, the amount offered to Flamengo was lower than that expected by the board. The proposal is to buy part of the player’s economic rights.

Al Ain’s initial target was Fluminense’s midfielder Martinelli. Faced with the failure in negotiations, the club started to target João Gomes, who has been more used since the times of Rogério Ceni. He stood out in the Campeonato Carioca, and has two goals in 47 matches wearing the red-black shirt.

Even with the negotiations in progress, the defensive midfielder is related by Flamengo for the match against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil, which takes place this Wednesday (25th), at 21:30 (GMT). João Gomes should start on the bench, after entering as a starter against Ceará, on Sunday (22).

In the red-black squad, the boy is not among coach Renato Gaúcho’s first options for the steering wheel position. Willian Arão and Diego Ribas are the starters, and Thiago Maia is the immediate reserve. João Gomes also has competition from Andreas Pereira, who has just arrived on loan at the Gávea club.