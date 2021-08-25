Fluminense and Atlético-MG meet again 21 years after the only duel for the Copa do Brasil

After 1-1 tie for the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense and Atlético-MG have already seen the key for the confrontation of the Copa do Brasil, this Thursday. This will be only the second time that the two teams face each other in competition. In 2000, Galo was the winner after two draws, getting a place for goals scored away from home, a rule that no longer exists in the tournament.

That clash was also valid for the quarterfinals with the first match in Rio de Janeiro (3 to 3) and the second in Belo Horizonte (2 to 2). It is noteworthy that the last four games between Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais ended with the score equal, three of them 1-1 and one 0-0. Those who advance will face, in the semifinal, the winner of São Paulo and Fortaleza.

On the way, at Maracanã, Flu’s goals were scored by Magno Alves, Roger and Marco Brito. Lincoln, twice, and Cláudio Caçapa did it for Galo. On the way back, at Mineirão, Magno Alves scored again and Júlio César also left his for Tricolor. Ramon Menezes and Guilherme scored the athletic goals.

Atlético-MG’s opponent was São Paulo, which may also appear in the semifinals this year. The team ended up defeated, but Cruzeiro ended up being the champion.

the life of Fluminense in a knockout match against Atlético-MG, it was already quite complicated. The Tricolor never beat its rival in duels in this type of competition. For the Copa Conmebol, in 1992, Flu won 2-1 in Rio, but was thrashed 5-1 in Minas. In 1993, Galo got the better of the penalties (4 to 2).

In general duels against Atlético-MG, there are 96 matches, 30 wins for Fluminense, 29 draws and 37 defeats. In addition to the four straight draws, the last 10 games have four triumphs for the cariocas and two for the miners.

In the Copa do Brasil, each team eliminated a Serie A team and a lower division team. Fluminense left Red Bull Bragantino behind in the third phase and Criciúma, from Série C, in the eighth. Athletic-MG, on the other hand, passed by Remo, from Série B, and by Bahia. The first leg takes place this Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The return will be on September 16, at the same time, at Mineirão.