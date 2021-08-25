Fluminense vs Atltico: know where to watch the Copa do Brasil match

Atltico visits Fluminense this Thursday night, at 9:30 pm, at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.
The return match is scheduled for September 16 – Galo will also receive the tricolor on a Thursday, at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro. The team that advances will face Fortaleza or So Paulo in the semifinals of the competition.
reunion and taboo
Last Monday, the teams faced each other in Rio de Janeiro, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match ended in a draw 1-1.
Fluminense’s goal was scored by Fred, while Atltico equalized the score at the end of the second half, with a goal by Sasha.
Fluminense 1 x 1 Atltico: photos of the game in Rio for the Brazilian
