Former president of Juve says hiring Cristiano Ronaldo was a mistake

Cristiano was on the bench in the last Juventus match (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) The relationship between Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo gained another chapter in the last week, and the parties are working so that the outcome is favorable to both parties. Former club president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli pointed out that the Portuguese signing was a mistake.

“Hiring Cristiano Ronaldo was a mistake! It will be impossible to recoup the investment made. The sooner he leaves, the better for him and for Juventus. The best thing for all would be to renew with Dybala and beat Cristiano, but I don’t believe someone like him is sold in seven days, so I think it will stay,” Giovanni Gigli told SerieANews portal.

The Turin club’s financial situation is not the best. Last weekend, Juve took the field against Udinese and held Cristiano on the bench in order to preserve him for a possible sale.

At the same time, forward Dybala flirts for seasons to leave Turin. The guy entered the second stage and shook the net in the additions, but the goal was canceled by the Italian referee.

“I hope the coach knows how to use him in the best way, from the bench, as he did against Udinese. Ronaldo hinders Juventus’ attack, the team can do excellent things in collective terms without him,” he added.

Juventus returns to the field next Saturday, at 3:45 pm, when they receive Empoli at home.