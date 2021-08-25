Four academies are banned for operating irregularly and student is fined for illegal exercise of the profession | Pernambuco

Four gyms were closed on Tuesday (24), in Olinda, Greater Recife, after irregularities were identified by inspectors of the Regional Council of Physical Education of the 12th Region (CREF12/PE), in Pernambuco. A physical education student was responsible for an establishment without the supervision of a professional and was fined for illegal exercise of the profession ( see video above ).

The action had the support of the Sanitary Surveillance of Olinda and the Civil Police. None of the banned spaces had a technical person in charge, who is the qualified and regular physical education professional with the council that is responsible for the activities carried out.

In addition, according to the council, two of them had precarious physical structures to carry out physical exercises and training.

The banned spaces in the Varadouro and Sítio Novo neighborhoods were Academia do Pedro, Academia Pro Fit, Mova Academia and a clandestine space with no apparent name.

The first to be banned was Profit, in Varadouro, which has more than 200 students and operated normally at the time of the ban.

Employees who were on site did not want to give an interview or inform the owner’s phone number.

In the same neighborhood, the inspection closed the Academia do Pedro, which operated in a house, without a license plate and without authorization, in addition to an unnamed academy on Rua da Boa Hora. The fourth banned space was the Mova Academia, in the Sítio Novo neighborhood.

1 of 1 Four gyms that operated illegally were closed — Photo: Luisi Marques/TV Globo Four gyms that operated illegally were closed — Photo: Luisi Marques/TV Globo

The president of the Regional Council of Physical Education, Lúcio Beltrão, stated that the spaces are all repeat offenders and asked that anyone who knows of irregularities should report it by telephone (81) 9 8877 6678, by e-mail [email protected] or from the site.

“We ask the population to report any establishment that has physical activity and does not have a physical education professional. Society needs to be careful not to put their health and life at risk. We guarantee the confidentiality of whoever is involved. denouncing”, he highlighted.

The vice president of the council, Nillúzia Arruda, explained that, before the ban, the spaces were inspected other times. Only at Profit, three other inspections have already taken place.

“In the first inspection, we determined a deadline of 30 days for regularization. In the second, 24 hours. In the third, an immediate deadline. All this was done and even so the academy did not seek regularization. It asked for more deadline, it was granted, and even so it continued to function clandestinely,” he recalled.

She stressed that the performance of unauthorized establishments can put people’s health at risk.

“The role of the council is to ensure that society is being served by professionals and establishments duly qualified for this,” he said.

On August 10, another five gyms were closed by the Regional Council of Physical Education in Bom Jardim, in Agreste, and in Escada and Jaqueira, in Zona da Mata Sul.

The establishments, also repeating irregularities, did not have qualified professionals to act as responsible technicians.

Of the four banned academies, only one spoke about the operation carried out by the council. The other three were sought by TV Globo, but they didn’t respond, until the last update of this article.

In a statement posted on social networks, Mova Academia said that there are “bureaucratic issues and slow progress in the city of Olinda.” Therefore, according to the establishment, there was a “brief ban” on activities.