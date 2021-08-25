From 21 to 6, CCJ of the Senate approves the reappointment of Augusto Aras to the PGR

The Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Senate approved this Tuesday (24), by 21 votes to 6, the reappointment of Augusto Aras to the position of attorney general of the Republic. Voting in the CCJ, however, is not terminative. Aras’s name must still go through a secret ballot in the Senate plenary, which will take place later this Tuesday (24). If approved, he will be ahead of the PGR in the 2021 – 2023 biennium.

Before the vote, Aras was submitted to a hearing that lasted approximately 6 hours.

Appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), Aras has been in office since September 2019. In July, Bolsonaro said he would reappoint him and forwarded the request to the Senate.

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) presented a separate vote against Aras’ reappointment. For Vieira, the attorney general was silent and inert during the period in which he was in office. The senator is the author, together with Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES), of a request for an investigation against Aras for the crime of malfeasance. They accuse the prosecutor of being silent on crimes committed by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The action, however, was filed by the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre Moraes.

On Tuesday (24), the Attorney General of the Republic detailed his actions in the 23 months he has been in office and stated that the task forces acting when he took over the PGR had “personnel” and “culminated in a series of irregularities, such as the episodes revealed in Vaza Jato, the frustrated management of large amounts collected in collaboration agreements and leniency agreements, through funds not provided for by law”.

During the hearing, the Attorney General also highlighted that it is the duty of the members of the Public Ministry to manifest themselves only through the records and not “to seek the spotlight”. He also sought to dismiss accusations that he has aligned himself with Jair Bolsonaro and was silent on not taking action against the President of the Republic

“It is a duty, even with freedom of expression, not to seek the spotlight, nor seek to express public opinions. It is up to the PGR to be restricted to the legal discourse, manifesting in the records, complying with the law that so determines. Hasty denunciations, without evidence, later ending up frustrating expectations and even discrediting the justice system,” he said.

Aras’ approval in the CCJ comes after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) denied two requests for investigation against him that addressed alleged malfeasance.

*With information from the Senate Agency