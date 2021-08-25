Garimpeiros block highway to prevent an Armed Forces convoy operating in Pará; video | For

Garimpeiros tried to stop an Army and National Force convoy from supporting the Federal Police’s operation to combat illegal mining inside the Kayapó Indigenous Land, in Pará. The group blocked the PA-287 highway between the cities of Cumaru do Norte and Redenção , in the south of the state.

A bridge was burned and a backhoe was used to dig a hole in the road, according to the Prefecture of Cumaru do Norte. The city’s mayor, Nego (MDB), even tried to mediate the eminence of conflict in the place, which occurred on Monday (23).

The PF’s operation uses helicopters to reach illegally exploited areas. On Monday afternoon (23), agents from the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources burned machinery in the mine known as Maria Bonita, which is located within an indigenous area. Illegal miners fled before the team arrived.

Last Saturday (21st), the teams seized three trucks, carrying around 59,000 liters of diesel, fuel that would be used by illegal mining in the indigenous area. It is the second seizure of illegal cargo made in the same region, just at the beginning of this second semester.

According to the PF, the action stemmed from an anonymous complaint received by the Federal Police of Redemption, southeastern Pará.

In the approach, three trucks were identified, one with 45,000 liters, another with 6,000 liters and the third with 8,000 liters of diesel. A motor, 50 point 40 ammunition and supplies were also found, which would be transported to supply the illegal mining activities.

In the operation, three men were arrested in the act and sent to the Redenção prison, where they remain at the disposal of the Federal Court.

The Armed Forces informed, on Tuesday night, that they are going to extend their stay in the Legal Amazon.

According to a statement, the Law and Order Guarantee Operation was initially scheduled to take place from June 28th to August 31st, in 26 municipalities in the states of Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará and Rondônia.

The announcement of the renewal of the operation of “GLO Samaúma” was made by Vice President Hamilton Mourão, at the 6th meeting of the National Council of the Legal Amazon. Mourão said that the presence of the military is essential in a period of intensification of deforestation and forest fires.

According to the vice president, the Amazon Council’s next commitment will be a trip with ambassadors to the Eastern Amazon. The expedition is scheduled for the 8th, 9th and 10th of September.

