Gasoline reaches R$7.36 in some places in Brazil

R$7.360 per liter! This is the highest price charged for gasoline with additives in the Brazilian market between August 15 and 21, according to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

It was registered in the cities of Acre and Rondônia, but it is not primacy in regions farther away from the producing states.

Osasco, Greater São Paulo, as well as Bagé, interior of Rio Grande do Sul. The price is absurdly high and exposes the current situation of the national fuel market, with average prices above R$ 6.00 for regular gasoline.

But not only the petroleum product is expensive. Ethanol, as in Angra dos Reis, on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro, comes at absurd prices, in this case R$ 6,269 per liter, but it is not even the most expensive in Rio de Janeiro, where vegetable fuel reaches R$ 6,499!

The increase in fuel prices is accelerated here, with Petrobrás having readjusted for the last time last week by 3.5% in refineries, where gasoline now costs R$ 2.78 per liter.

This price, however, will be subject to the addition of amounts corresponding to mandatory ethanol, distribution and resale at service stations, with all the tax and social charges that apply, thus increasing the price of gasoline by 2.5 times when it enters your car’s tank.

Ethanol alone rose 2.22% in the same period, as we have already mentioned, it has prices equal to or higher than gasoline in some regions of the country. Prices are directly affected by the international market and as it is quoted in dollars, the variation is immediately passed on to the consumer.

Just before the pandemic, neighboring countries enjoyed cheaper prices than in Brazil, given the low price on the international market, however, here, prices remained high due to the tax burden and the addition of ethanol to the mixture, which instead of making it cheaper, made the product more expensive.

MP 1036 seeks to reduce this cost, however, few believe it will resolve the issue, thus preventing prices from continuing to skyrocket at gas stations and, as we know, when fuel increases, everything becomes more expensive…

[Fonte: ANP]