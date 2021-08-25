Gatito talks about his commitment to return, but reveals a mistake by Botafogo’s doctors in an injury: ‘I’m tired’

With training on the field and in transition to return to the field, Gatito Fernández made strong statements about his physical situation at Botafogo. The goalkeeper, who has been injured since October last year, stated in an Instagram post that there was a medical error by the DM Alvinegro team.

The goalkeeper, who has not been on the field wearing Glorioso’s shirt since September, was injured in a game played by the Paraguayan team, in the World Cup qualifiers.

Last Sunday, Zé Fogareiro, a digital influencer at the club, made a post criticizing the situation of goalkeepers Gatito and Cavalieri, both injured, on Instagram. The Paraguayan responded, affirmed that he is committed to the return and made statements about the recovery.

GATITO TEXT:

“Zé, I would like to clarify that I never forced myself to go to my national team and play the first games of the Qualifiers and lose every year without being able to play. [eu] I went to the national team because they told me that in 14 days I would be fine again. And that’s what I did. The game for the national team was on 10/8/2020. And it was always said that I made my injury worse by going to the national team (I was convinced that this was what got worse).

But when I first consulted with my private doctor, 01/29/2021, he showed me in the images that practically nothing had changed from the first injury. And he said that the first injury I had to have spent 2 months on crutches to be able to get better (so it wasn’t 14 days).

So, Zé, there are many things that I’m going to say one day that haven’t been said. I’m answering you because you’re tired [cansei] who always end up telling anything but the truth.

And another thing: my commitment to playing again is great. And everyone at the club knows how hard I’ve been trying to overcome the injury and be able to help Botafogo like that since my arrival in 2017″