Genesis GV60 to Be First Electric Vehicle with Wireless Charging | Cars

Disclosure Genesis GV60 Prototype will be the first electric vehicle to use wireless wireless charging technology

The GV60 will be the first dedicated electric vehicle for the luxury brand Hyundai ,

Genesis, which is expected to be launched in 2022. The novelty promises to revolutionize the electric car market considering the unprecedented technology of being one of the first ‘Electric Vehicles’ (EVs) on the global market with wireless charging of original equipment.

The hardware, provided by WiTricity

, initially will only be offered (or enabled) in South Korea, as the Genesis brand confirmed last Friday to Green Car Reports magazine, but did not confirm when the wireless charging technology will be deployed in the US.

O Hyundai Motor Group

said the technology could play a role of convenience for some vehicles built on the EV platform like the Hyundai Ioniq 5

it’s the Kia EV6

, for example.

The technology of wireless charging

has been available as an aftermarket upgrade for years, but has been a niche product. This inductive technology uses a magnetic field across two coils to allow the transfer of current, charging the electric vehicle battery over hours without any physical connection.

Wireless charging has a lot of potential in EVs as it can allow drivers to charge wherever they go – in shopping malls, for example, and in some countries where there is snow and winter – without having to get out of the car and worry about a heavy charge cable and connector

. A parking tool simply makes sure the car is lined up for the best charge.

For now, the real hurdle will be simply convincing interested parties to install the bases for loading and the hardware

. That means automakers, business owners and customers – possibly even billing networks. What if a luxury brand like the Genesis

stand out, it could be the start of something big.