Giant tortoise devours bird in an unprecedented scene. Check images – SoScientific

The giant aldabra tortoise (Giant Aldabrachelys) is, like any other giant tortoise, a slow, peaceful and herbivorous animal. At least that’s what was thought, until researchers recorded one of these reptiles chasing, decapitating and devouring a baby swallow.

The whole scene took place on Frégate Island, a private property in the Seychelles archipelago, south of the Indian Ocean. The moment was registered in this sense by the island’s conservation and sustainability manager, Anna Zora, who is also co-author of the study that publishes the observation.

“When I saw the turtle moving in a weird way, I sat and watched, and when I realized what it was doing, I started filming,” says Zora.

The whole hunt lasted around 5 minutes, but you can see in the video below – published by The Telegraph – the moment when the giant turtle bites the head of the baby tern.

According to the research, published in the journal Current Biology, there are reports and anecdotes of giant tortoises killing other smaller animals. However, until then there has never been a reliable record that this hunting behavior actually takes place.

The video, therefore, is the first record of a giant tortoise of the species deliberately hunting an animal.

Peculiar behavior for a giant vegetarian turtle

At A. giant are endemic animals of the Seychelles archipelago. That is, they do not exist naturally anywhere else on the planet and are naturally endangered animals. Furthermore, turtles are essential to island ecosystems, dispersing seeds and controlling vegetation. According to the authors, the species consumes 11% of all plant material on the island.

However, other observations and records had already shown giant tortoises feeding on carcasses. Some nearby species can even feed on frogs and small animals. It is also known that these reptiles often eat eggshells and shells, or even bones, as a source of calcium.

However, hunting birds is a somewhat bizarre record, even for experts. “It was horrible and incredible at the same time,” said Justin Gerlach, who also co-authored the study.

Image: Zora et al. / Current Biology 2021

Researchers believe this has to do with ecosystem change on Frégate Island. This is because the 207ha property has undergone a biodiversity recovery and conservation program. There are an estimated 265,000 black terns at the site, the species to which the unfortunate cub belonged.

This ended up creating more availability of helpless fish and chicks (fallen from the nests) on the forest floor, according to the authors. With this abundance of protein, the turtles may have made a small adaptation to their menus, seeking the most helpless and, of course, slower prey.

The article is available in the journal Current Biology.