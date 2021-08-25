Girlfriend asks for empathy after attacks from 3rd pregnancy at 17

Vivianne Noronha, 17 years old, who is expecting the third daughter of MC Poze, 20 years old, gave a vengeance after being the target of attacks. The digital influencer asked for respect for her decision and empathy.

“I know I’m getting a lot of nasty attacks, making anyone look bad and my psyche completely shaken. But I want to make one thing clear: the best thing I do right now is not to see any comments about this situation,” Vivianne wrote in a story posted on Instagram.

“I’m not active on my social networks for that very reason, as I want to take care of my mental health and preserve my pregnancy as best I can. Be more empathetic, try to put yourself in the shoes of others at least once in your life. internet is very toxic and can kill anyone,” continues the story.

Later, Vivianne recorded a video to thank her for the support she received and to continue the outburst. “I came to the beach to try to distract myself because I’m not well, my mental health is terrible. But that’s it, guys, what comforts me is knowing that today I’m not well, but everything passes”.

Last Monday (23), the funkeiro was thrilled with the pregnancy and revealed the baby’s gender in a publication on Instagram. “I’m going to be a father again, man**! Here comes my princess, for**!”, he yelled, who then showed images of the baby’s ultrasound.

The two are already parents of Julia, aged two, and little Miguel, aged eight months.

The pregnancy announcement became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter and the funkeiro announced that he had deactivated his social network. “I’m happy to be**, fuck*. This Twitter’s negative energy goes far away from my family. I’m too much of a race to talk to people on this social network. Back off, right? Twitter brand disabled, stress out, just joy. Dad is happy to be**”. “.