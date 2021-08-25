Girlfriend of 17-year-old MC Poze vents after criticism about her third pregnancy: ‘Empathize’

MC Poze’s girlfriend, 17-year-old influencer Vivianne Noronha, vented about the criticism the couple received after the announcement of the pregnancy of their third child. She says that she has been staying away from social networks, where she points out that she has received attacks, in order to maintain her mental health and be able to carry out the pregnancy in the best possible way.

“I know I’m getting several nasty attacks, to let anyone down and with my psychological completely shaken. But I want to make one thing clear: the best thing I do right now is not to see any comments about this situation”, begins the young woman , in your statement shared on social media.

“I’m not active on my social networks for that very reason, as I want to take care of my mental health and preserve my pregnancy as best I can. Be more empathetic, try to put yourself in the shoes of others at least once in your life. internet is very toxic and can kill anyone.”

MC Poze and Vivianne already have a couple of young children Photo: Reproduction/Insagram

Viviane also took the opportunity to thank the messages of support and affection that reached her.

MC Poze, aged 20, was among the most talked about topics on social media recently when he announced that his girlfriend was pregnant with their third child. The two are already parents of a 2 year and 3 month old girl and an 8 month old boy. Upon learning of the negative comments, he countered:

“I’m happy for c#$%¨*, [email protected]#$. This Twitter’s negative energy goes far away from my life. Dad is happy for c$%¨&$”.

Viviane’s outburst Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

