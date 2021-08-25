God manipulates Joseph’s dreams and delivers Genesis final on a platter; Understand · TV News

God (Flávio Galvão) will find a way to deliver the end of the story of José (Juliano Laham) right at the beginning of the seventh phase of Genesis. The Most High will make the protagonist have a prophetic dream. In the record, the boy will appear being revered by his ten envious brothers.

The revealing scene will take place next tuesday (31) in the Bible novel by Record. Joseph will be in a deep sleep, and the heavenly being will send the enigmatic message into his subconscious.

In the dream, the boy will find himself in a vast field and find another Joseph harvesting a sheaf of wheat.

Rubén (Felipe Cunha), Simeão (Igor Cotrim), Levi (Gustavo Rodrigues), Judá (Thiago Rodrigues), Issacar (Patrick Sampaio), Zebulom (Maurício Pitanga), Dã (Augusto Garcia), Naftali (Ricardo Vianna), Gade ( Bruno Daltro) and Aser (Pedro Lamin) will also be there and will do the same.

The beam of the other Joseph will rise and stand in front of the others. The brothers’ crops will also come to life and begin to swirl the protagonist’s wheat. Finally, the items will bow to the top handful.

From a distance, José will look at everything completely enchanted. The boy’s copy will face him after the symbolic gesture. The protagonist will wake up from the dream without understanding its meaning.

According to some interpretations of the Bible, God will use the message to signal that Joseph will still be revered by all those who abhor him — including the brothers who despise him.

The Almighty will also have a habit of always sending cryptic clues to the boy in dreams. These heavenly errands will be essential to help man get back on top after being ambushed by his brothers. Joseph will be sold as a slave to a merchant in Egypt.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the sixth –Jacó. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

