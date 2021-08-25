Government of Sweden will have to return BRL 8.6 million in bitcoin to dealer

The seizure of bitcoins and cryptocurrencies is becoming common in different jurisdictions, however, prosecutors will need to be careful that the government doesn’t overpay in the future.

A Swedish dealer had 36 bitcoins seized by the police, now the country’s government have to return $1.6 million to the convict, all this for a simple “error” that will cost a lot to the government of the European country.

According to The Telegraph website, it all started 2 years ago, when the unidentified man was convicted of drug trafficking. he was arrested and the prosecution insisted on confiscating his 36 bitcoins, at the time evaluated in $136 thousand.

silly mistake

The prosecutor made a simple mistake. During the case, she convinced the judge to confiscate $136,000 from the accused (the full amount of bitcoins). Therefore, the court order was for the seizure of US$136 thousand in Bitcoin, not 36 bitcoins. What happened is that now, two years later, bitcoin has had its price increased by more than 10 times and the 136,000 represents only 3 bitcoins.

When the dealer was released, authorities were ready to sell the 36 bitcoins seized. But the prosecution’s arguments based on the total price at the time justified the convict’s plea that the state is entitled to only 3 bitcoins of the amount, as the seized coins are now worth much more.

Lesson learned

As the prosecution used only the full monetary value, the government had no choice but to return 33 bitcoins to the man who was arrested. As a result, the Swedish government was forced to return just over US$ 1.6 million (R$ 8.6 million), even knowing that the cryptocurrencies are of illicit origin.

The prosecutor in the case lamented the final outcome of the situation, speaking in an interview that the act was “unfortunate in different ways”, but at least it served to teach the authorities the lesson.

“The lesson to be learned from this is that we must maintain the value in Bitcoin, that the proceeds of crime should be 36 Bitcoins, regardless of what the value of Bitcoin was at the time. This led to consequences I couldn’t foresee at the time.”

It is noteworthy that this was the first case of seizure of cryptocurrencies in Swedish history and this explains why so much confusion surrounding the situation. As a result, authorities learn to improve their mechanisms for enforcing the law, even if the first attempt turned out to be much more expensive than expected.