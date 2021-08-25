Gracyanne Barbosa praises Lula’s legs and challenges Bolsonaro – 08/24/2021

A photo of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) went viral on Sunday night (22). In the image, published by the politician’s companion, Rosângela da Silva, he appears in a relaxed moment, tanned, and in swim trunks.

Lula’s physical form at the age of 75 yielded memes and even fitness muse Gracyanne Barbosa was cited and asked if she approved of the former president’s shapely legs.

in conversation with splash, Gracyanne not only approves of the PT’s physical attributes, but also praises him:

I thought Lula’s shapely legs and the jokes like ‘Are you happy, Gracyanne?’ I always feel inspired and strong when I see people from different professions taking care of themselves and taking their healthy image to their followers. Nothing better for the moment than to reinforce health care.

Gracyanne Barbosa challenges Jair Bolsonaro Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The muse encourages people of different professions to show their health care and challenges President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party):