Grêmio officially announces the hiring of Jaminton Campaz

Grêmio announced a new reinforcement. It is the attacking midfielder Jaminton Campaz, a Colombian promise who was at Tolima. The 21-year-old arrives with a contract until 2025 with the Brazilian club. Immortal now runs to regularize the player and thus use him in the match against Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil. The TNT Sports Brasil report had already reported the negotiation forwarding days ago.

The announcement was being expected by fans since the end of last week, as the athlete was in Porto Alegre and was seen disembarking in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul. The attacking midfielder is Grêmio’s third reinforcement in this window and joins the Borja and Villasanti as the new Grêmio player. In the current season, Campaz has already competed in the Copa América, held in Brazil, with Colombia and is constantly called up by Reinaldo Rueda, but he was out of the call released today – Borja is in and defrauds Grêmio in Brasileirão – much due to this exchange of environment.

Jaminton Campaz played 93 matches with Tolima’s shirt and scored 21 goals, data taken from the material released by the athlete’s new club. The presentation is scheduled for this afternoon, Tuesday (24).

See the ad: