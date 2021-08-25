Grêmio x Flamengo: probable squads, embezzlement and refereeing in this important match in the Copa do Brasil

This Wednesday (25th), at 9:30 pm (GMT), Grêmio x Flamengo will play the most anticipated duel of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Coach Renato Gaúcho’s first confrontation against his former club will take place first at Arena, in Porto Alegre, with experienced Felipão on the other side. The return game is scheduled to take place next Wednesday, September 1st, at Maracanã.

After five years in Porto Alegre, Renato Gaúcho will face his former club for the first time, where he is an idol and extremely identified with the colors of the Immortal. In addition to this reunion, Rafinha, who won everything at Mengão, will now be on the side of the club from Rio Grande do Sul and will also face his former teammates for the first time.

Flamengo x Grêmio on the field last season. (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF)



The two teams live completely different moments in the season, while Fla is still alive in the three competitions in which they compete (Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores), while Grêmio fights at the bottom of the table and only has the Brazilian Championship to compete in 2021.

Grêmio x Flamengo: probable squads, embezzlement and arbitration:

GUILD

Chapecó; Vanderson, Rodrigues, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos; Douglas Costa, Lucas Silva, Villasanti and Alisson; Borja.

Embezzlement: Ruan (complies with contractual issue with Sassuolo); Diego Churín, Maicon, Guilherme Guedes and Leo Gomes (recovering from injuries).

FLAMENGO

Diego Alves; Léo Pereira, Gustavo Henrique, Isla, Felipe Luis; William Aaron, Diego; Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel.

Embezzlement: Rodrigo Caio, Renê, César and Piris da Motta (medical department).

ARBITRATION

Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo officiates tonight’s duel, and at VAR, there will be Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral.