Guarani forwards the hiring of Arthur Gazze, goalkeeper trained at the base of São Paulo | guaraní

Guarani has advanced negotiations to hire goalkeeper Arthur Gazze, formed at the base of São Paulo. The 21-year-old is expected to reach the Golden Earring with a permanent contract by the end of next season.

Gazze was one of the highlights of São Paulo’s conquest at Copinha in 2019 and also received calls for the Brazilian national team’s under-15 and under-17 teams.

The goalkeeper was in the team from São Paulo since the under-15 categories and came to be on the bench in a match for the main team, but did not get space among the Tricolor professionals.

The possible arrival of the goalkeeper comes at a time when Guarani has faced instability in the position in Serie B. Rafael Martins and Gabriel Mesquita alternated moments of ownership in the team, but without one of them firming up until now.

Arthur, however, would be the third option in the cast, alongside Lucas Cardoso, formed on the basis of Guarani himself. His arrival comes after the club released Jorge Pazetti, the home’s youngest silverware, and saw Cruzeiro ask for the return of Lucas França, who appeared precisely as a substitute for the first two.