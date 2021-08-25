Guardiola reveals next career step: “Training a national team” | international football

The next step in coach Pep Guardiola’s career should be to direct a team . That’s what the Manchester City coach himself hinted when asked about the matter this Wednesday. He has a contract with the English club until 2023 and do not intend to leave before that.

— A selection, yes. Next step will be a selection, yes, if there is a possibility. A selection is a next step. I must take a break after seven years (from Manchester City), I need to stop and see, learn from other coaches, and maybe take that path. I would like to train in a Euro Cup, a Copa America, a World Cup – said Guardiola, during an event of XP Investimentos.

The City coach said he doesn’t think about a specific team to train in the future, but considered it difficult to assume the Brazilian team. According to him, it is more complicated for foreigners to manage “important teams like Brazil”, which usually have national coaches. Guardiola was all praise for the current team, led by Tite.

— It’s a fantastic team (today’s with Tite). Some players have worked together, others were opponents. It’s a fantastic selection. Brazil is always a strong candidate or favorite, has always been and always will be – commented Guardiola, who placed Brazil as one of the “all-time” favorites for the World Cup title.

Pep Guardiola coached Barcelona B between 2007 and 2008. Then he took over the top team at the Catalan club and made history between 2008 and 2012. The next job was at Bayern Munich, between 2013 and 2016. And since 2016 he has been in charge of the Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has been Manchester City coach since 2016

The Spanish coach spoke of his admiration for the 1982 Brazilian team, of the Brazilians who shone for Barcelona, ​​such as Romário, Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho Gaúcho, among other subjects.

He put the management of players’ egos as his own. biggest challenge as a coach. In his opinion, it is extremely difficult to keep the motivation of athletes who are not chosen to start or enter during the games. For this, he tries to instill in the cast the principles of not speaking ill of each other and not looking for excuses.

— I believe it is the fundamental question, the most important issue. The problem with our job as a coach is choosing 11 to play and 11 are out. This is very difficult to manage, it is very complicated. For me it is the most difficult part of football, more than the technical part, opponents, physical preparation, game conditions – said Guardiola.

I always say that whoever is not happy can go. If you don’t want to fight for a place, it’s better to look for happiness elsewhere. — Pep Guardiola, during participation in an XP Investimentos event

