Havan gives up on offering shares on the Stock Exchange

It was published this Monday, 23, the denial of registration of Havan with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM). According to the company, the withdrawal of the registration request occurred voluntarily and the CVM was informed in May of this year.

According to a statement from Havan, it was decided to suspend the process due to the company’s strategic planning. As a result of this decision, Havan decided not to proceed with the application for admission and listing on the Novo Mercado segment of B3. In other words, the company’s intention to carry out its Initial Public Offering of Shares was postponed. However, he added that he will resume this project in the future.

The owner of Havan, Luciano Hang, emphasizes that the chain continues with its expansion project. “This does not affect our purpose of continuing to plant stores throughout Brazil and generating opportunities for Brazilians. We remain firm and strong, just as we have been doing in these 35 years”.

