“He is technically very good”; Mauro Cezar evaluates hiring Santos and praises reinforcement

Santos decided that it was necessary to strengthen the team in this second half. So, the direction brought Leo Baptistão, Diego Tardelli and it’s in the details to announce Emiliano Velásquez, a Uruguayan defender who is free on the market. Fernando Diniz gains more options to develop his work and thus put the team back on the right path.

Journalist Mauro Cezar evaluated the arrival of Tardelli and said that the player technically it is very good and evaluates the hiring by the Fish side as an attempt: “An attempt, an attempt, but the fact is that Tardelli hasn’t been able to surrender for some time, hasn’t been able to play, let’s see if now he can prepare and at least collaborate with Santos in some matches, would be good because he is technically very good”, he said during participation in the program ‘Uol News Esporte’.

Before, Mauro had already mentioned Ricardo Oliveira, who also arrived at the São Paulo club at a certain age. There really is a similarity and contractually it is very similar: like Ricardo, the athlete arrives to gain through productivity and the deal was considered good for Alvinegro Praiano.

” (…) Santos is not able to make big investments, so it ends up giving an opportunity that looks a lot like Ricardo Oliveira’s situation when he returned to Santos, also a veteran, also wanting to prove that he was able to play for more. For some time, he also signed a contract for a much lower remuneration than what would be usual for the level he had reached, Tardelli must have a productivity contract there.”, opined.

There is still no stipulated date for the debut of Diego Tardelli, but the player arrives very motivated to make a difference on the field and thus help his new teammates. Diniz immediately approved the hiring and already has plans for the veteran.