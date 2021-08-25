‘He stabbed himself and shot himself in the head’

Crystal Straus was married this month to John Tiedjen, who recently got out of jail on parole after serving 32 years in prison for the murder by Brian McGary, in June 1989. Just a detail: the victim was the bride’s brother. The case has gone viral in recent weeks. But a new chapter in the story promises to generate even more controversy. Crystal stated believe now that the husband is innocent. According to her version, the brother stabbed himself in the chest and then shot him in the head, as reported in the “Daily Mirror”. Suicide at last.

“The title (Brother’s Killer) is not appropriate, he didn’t kill my brother”, said the American to a TV show, adding that she was determined to prove the innocence of the beloved. She was 12 years old when Brian died.

Initially, the American wrote a letter to John saying that she forgave him for the crime. The two maintained contact and the feeling was released. Earlier this month, Crystal welcomed her lover at home in Cleveland (Ohio, USA), where the two were married in a simple garden ceremony, accompanied by John’s defense attorney.

“I love him obviously”, said the bride.

Crystal and John Tiedjen get married in Cleveland Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In the first letter he wrote to Crystal, in 2016, the inmate stated: “I didn’t do that”. Gradually, the American was convinced of John’s innocence. And recently, she has gained more reason to believe in her husband. Unpublished photos and new police reports linked to the case were presented by John’s defense. A judge decided to schedule a retrial, believing that if the material had been available at the first trial, the outcome might have been different.

Detectives found bullets compatible with the shot to kill Brian in the pockets of an outfit of John, who lived in the same house as the victim. They grew up together despite having different parents. The convict’s fingerprints were also on the revolver used in the crime.

During initial investigations, John signed the confession of the crime, but claimed self-defense, according to the “Washington Post”. Currently, it alleges coercion.