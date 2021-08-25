Health secretary from Belo Horizonte says it is “very likely” to return to the public at Atlético-MG x Palmeiras | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, on September 28, at Mineirão, for the return match of the Libertadores semifinals, have good chances of having fans in the stadium. The optimism belongs to Jackson Machado, Belo Horizonte’s municipal health secretary.

In an interview with Rádio Itatiaia, the secretary commented on the new public ban after the test-events – Atlético games against River, and Cruzeiro games against Confiança.

– It is very likely that we have good news, yes, for the next Libertadores match against Atlético. And, why not say, for the other matches of Cruzeiro and maybe of América, if you decide to have an audience – he said.

1 of 2 Atlético no Mineirão flag — Photo: Conmebol Athletic Flag in Mineirão — Photo: Conmebol

In 2020, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the public was banned by authorities. With the advance of vaccination, the city of Belo Horizonte authorized the return of fans to the stadiums in the duel of Galo against River Plate, by Libertadores, last Wednesday.

A protocol was created with a series of requirements, but the standards were not respected. There was an agglomeration of people inside and outside the Mineirão. Many did not wear a mask.

Adjustments were made for the game of Cruzeiro against Confiança, last Friday, for the B Series of the Brazilian Nationals. A barrier was adopted to prevent fans without tickets from entering the stadium. Once again, the test failed, resulting in a ban on fans in the capital’s stadiums.

The city hall will now cross-check the data of the fans who went to Mineirão in the two games. The goal is to find out how many people may have been infected with covid-19.