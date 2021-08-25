how are the actors 20 years after the end of the soap opera

“Um Anjo Cau do Céu”, aired on TV Globo at 7 pm in 2001, came to an end exactly 20 years ago.

The telenovela, which had its last chapter aired on August 24 of that year, marked Angelica’s first as an actress, the first kiss of Sthefany Brito’s life — in a scene with Jonatas Faro —, Renata Sorrah’s first time playing two characters in the same production, among other curiosities.

Check out how the actors who gave life to the characters of “An Angel Cau do Céu” are today.

Angelica lived Angelina in "an angel fell from heaven" - Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

1 / 11

Angelica

Angelica played Angelina in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”

Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

Caio Blat lived Rafael in "an angel fell from heaven" - Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

two / 11

Caio Blat

Caio Blat played Rafael in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”

Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

Débora Falabella lived Cuca in "an angel fell from heaven" - Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

3 / 11

Deborah Falabella

Débora Falabella lived Cuca in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”

Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

Henri Castelli lived Breno in "an angel fell from heaven" - Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

4 / 11

Henri Castelli

Henri Castelli played Breno in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”

Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

Jonatas Faro lived Kiko in "an angel fell from heaven" - Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

5 / 11

Jonathan Faro

Jonatas Faro played Kiko in “Um Anjo Cau do Céu”

Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

Sthefany Brito lived Dorinha in "an angel fell from heaven" - CEDOC / TV Globo / Playback / Instagram

6 / 11

Sthefany Brito

Sthefany Brito played Dorinha in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”

CEDOC / TV Globo / Playback / Instagram

Renata Sorrah lived Naná in "an angel fell from heaven" - Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

7 / 11

Renata Sorrah

Renata Sorrah lived Naná in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”

Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

Christiane Torloni lived Laila in "an angel fell from heaven" - Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

8 / 11

Christiane Torloni

Christiane Torloni played Laila in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”

Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

Patricia Pillar lived Duda in "an angel fell from heaven" - Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

9 / 11

Patricia Pillar

Patricia Pillar played Duda in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”

Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

Deborah Evelyn lived Virginia in "an angel fell from heaven" - Memória Globo / Playback / Instagram / Guilherme Melima

10 / 11

Deborah Evelyn

Deborah Evelyn lived Virginia in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”

Memória Globo / Playback / Instagram / Guilherme Melima

Caco Ciocler lived David in "an angel fell from heaven" - Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

11 / 11

Kermit Ciocler

Caco Ciocler lived David in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”

Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram

