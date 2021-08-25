“Um Anjo Cau do Céu”, aired on TV Globo at 7 pm in 2001, came to an end exactly 20 years ago.
The telenovela, which had its last chapter aired on August 24 of that year, marked Angelica’s first as an actress, the first kiss of Sthefany Brito’s life — in a scene with Jonatas Faro —, Renata Sorrah’s first time playing two characters in the same production, among other curiosities.
Check out how the actors who gave life to the characters of “An Angel Cau do Céu” are today.
‘An Angel Fell from Heaven’: how are the actors 20 years after the end of the soap opera
Angelica
Angelica played Angelina in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”
Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram
Caio Blat
Caio Blat played Rafael in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”
Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram
Deborah Falabella
Débora Falabella lived Cuca in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”
Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram
Henri Castelli
Henri Castelli played Breno in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”
Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram
Jonathan Faro
Jonatas Faro played Kiko in “Um Anjo Cau do Céu”
Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram
Sthefany Brito
Sthefany Brito played Dorinha in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”
CEDOC / TV Globo / Playback / Instagram
Renata Sorrah
Renata Sorrah lived Naná in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”
Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram
Christiane Torloni
Christiane Torloni played Laila in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”
Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram
Patricia Pillar
Patricia Pillar played Duda in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”
Globo Memory / Playback / Instagram
Deborah Evelyn
Deborah Evelyn lived Virginia in “An Angel Fell from Heaven”