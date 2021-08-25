How much São Paulo and Botafogo receive with Lyanco do Torino’s trip to Southampton

Brazilian clubs will be reimbursed because of the solidarity mechanism created by FIFA. They were trainers for the 24-year-old defender

Defender Lyanco is close to leaving Torino for Southampton in the ball market in a deal of 7.5 million euros (R$ 46.3 million at the current price). Two clubs in Brazil – Botafogo and São Paulo – will be entitled to a slice of the business for being trainers of the 24-year-old athlete.

The young man was on General Severiano’s team from 12 to 17 years old. This ticket yields 1.26% of the transaction to the Rio de Janeiro club. In all, the boot will be entitled to 94.5 thousand euros (R$ 583.3 thousand at the current price).

São Paulo received young people between 17 and 20 years of age, which gives them 1.2123% of the current negotiation. The paulistas will pocket 90.922 thousand euros (R$ 561.2 thousand at the current price).

The numbers were given by Rede Do Futebol, specialized in situations of this type, to the report of goal.

The amounts that will be pocketed by Brazilians are thanks to the Solidarity Mechanism, created by FIFA to encourage the training of players by clubs in their base categories. The tool foresees that, for each international transfer, 5% of the total value of the negotiation must be distributed to the teams that contributed to the athlete’s training. In this case, the calculation is made proportionally and between 12 and 23 years.

In addition, São Paulo is entitled to another slice. The club hit a percentage of 7% of capital gain (profit) from a future sale, at the time of the negotiation to Torino closed at about 6 million euros. Therefore, based on these values, now the Tricolor would be entitled to an additional 7% over 1.5 million euros (the difference between the two sales). In other words, 105 thousand euros (about R$ 649 thousand at the current price).

Lynco has already defended the colors of the Brazilian team (Photo: Getty Images)

In addition to the 7.5 million euros that will be paid by Southampton to Torino for hiring Lyanco, there will be a bonus on the player’s negotiation. The Italians can receive an additional 2.5 million euros (R$ 15.43 million at the current rate) if the athlete achieves some collective goals in his passage through English football.

Goals have not been detailed, but vary depending on team achievements in the Premier League and European tournaments. The amounts will only be paid after a season of the defender at the British club.