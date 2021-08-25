How much São Paulo and Botafogo receive with Lyanco do Torino’s trip to Southampton

Brazilian clubs will be reimbursed because of the solidarity mechanism created by FIFA. They were trainers for the 24-year-old defender

Defender Lyanco is close to leaving Torino for Southampton in the ball market in a deal of 7.5 million euros (R$ 46.3 million at the current price). Two clubs in Brazil – Botafogo and São Paulo – will be entitled to a slice of the business for being trainers of the 24-year-old athlete.

The young man was on General Severiano’s team from 12 to 17 years old. This ticket yields 1.26% of the transaction to the Rio de Janeiro club. In all, the boot will be entitled to 94.5 thousand euros (R$ 583.3 thousand at the current price).

São Paulo received young people between 17 and 20 years of age, which gives them 1.2123% of the current negotiation. The paulistas will pocket 90.922 thousand euros (R$ 561.2 thousand at the current price).

The numbers were given by Rede Do Futebol, specialized in situations of this type, to the report of goal.