How to advance emergency aid withdrawal using digital banks

Insured of the emergency aid can anticipate withdrawal. Last week, the Savings Bank started to grant the payments of the fifth installment of the project. For the general public, initially the amount is only retained in the accounts of the box has, but there are ways to advance to release in kind.

At fintechs have been offering great support for the emergency aid policyholders. When receiving the benefit, the citizen can anticipate the serve by generating a billet in financial applications. However, you must be careful not to lock the concession.

How to anticipate the withdrawal of emergency aid?

The two most used companies for anticipating the aid it’s the Nubank and PagSeguro. Platform users are able to generate a payment slip and when making the payment, using the resources of the box has, the amount is deposited for the linked digital account.

Payment falls within 1 business day, and the withdrawal can be made after the transfer. The citizen, however, must observe the transaction receipt to appeal for possible errors.

Anticipation by PIX

There is still the possibility of anticipate by PIX. In this case, the service is provided directly by Caixa Tem, and the holder must use a PIX key from someone else. That is, the money cannot fall into the aid recipient’s account.

Open the Caixa Tem application and click on the “PIX” option;

Enter the PIX key from who will receive the amount;

Enter the amount to be paid;

Confirm all information, and to finish the process enter your password.

Schedule of deposits and withdrawals of the fifth installment

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

Born in January – August 20th

Born in February – August 21st

Born in March – August 21st

Born in April – August 22

Born in May – August 24th

Born in June – 25th August

Born in July – 26th August

Born in August – August 27th

Born in September – August 28

Born in October – August 28

Born in November – August 29

Born in December – August 31

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

Born in January – September 1st

Born in February – September 2nd

Born in March – September 3rd

Born in April – September 6th

Born in May – September 9th

Born in June – September 10th

Born in July – September 13

Born in August – September 14th

Born in September – September 15th

Born in October – September 16th

Born in November – September 17th

Born in December – September 20th

