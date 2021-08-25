how to view balance or statement through the Caixa Tem app

Caixa Tem offers several services, such as the virtual debit card, Pix and transfers. Find out how to check balance or statement in the app.

Launched since April 2020, the box has has become very popular and has made life easier for many people. People who no longer receive government benefits in this way continue to use the app. Also because the platform offers the possibility of payments by virtual debit card, Pix and other services.

You even know how it’s possible consult balance and statement by Cash Have? In our article, you can check the step-by-step instructions for carrying out the procedure through the application.

How to view balance and statement in Caixa Tem

If you already have the Caixa Tem application, the process is quick and simple to make balance and statement inquiries. Check out:

Access the Caixa Tem application and enter your login data (CPF and password); Inside the platform, tap “Show Balance”. Once this is done, it will be possible to view the amount available in your digital social savings account; To view the statement, just tap on the “Extract” option. The “last 30 days” statement categories will appear. Previous months can also be consulted.

the cashier has offers several services, such as the virtual debit card, Pix, check vouchers, money transfers, cardless withdrawal, telephone recharge, NIS check, travel voucher recharge, unemployment insurance, among others.

To install the Caixa Tem app, simply search your app store (Android or iOS) and click download. When the app is opened on your mobile, just fill in the requested data.