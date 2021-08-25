Hundreds of sheep appear dead on hill after lightning – News

  • A Texas farmer released a frightening image: 23 cows killed after lightning struck a farm. The sequence is unsettling: all of them lined up and dropped in exactly the same way.

  • In all, 15 cows and eight calves died

  • The images were taken by farmer Bobby Woody III on a farm in Red River County, Texas.

  • According to him, this is ‘one of the craziest things’ he’s ever seen

  • One of the cows even made a small flight and fell in the middle of the field.

  • He deduces that the lightning struck the metal fence after seeing the accident scene.

  • There were dark marks on the stomach, indicating burns

  • Some of the cows were covered in flies

  • Most of them were with their legs in the air, in the same position

  • Unfortunately, this type of occurrence is, to some extent, common on farms

  • The sad fact occurred after a storm that lasted two days

  • Fortunately, in other parts of the world, cows are doing better, like this giant ox. See below!

  • If the Australian ox, known as Knickers, shocked netizens by the size, this Canadian will surprise even more. Dozer, as he is called, lives on the Kismet Creek Farm in Manitoba and reaches the incredible 1.95 m height.

  • In a post on Facebook, Raelle Schoenrock, who runs the place alongside her husband Karl, says she decided to measure the animal after receiving several calls from the press

  • ‘We knew that the last time Dozer was measured it was 1.90 m long,’ he wrote. ‘However, it looked bigger and that was a year or two ago’

  • And the suspicion was proven before the cameras of the Canadian TV network Global News

  • ‘It’s just over 1.95 m,’ said Raelle

  • A mark that surpasses the 1.94 m registered by Knickers and is even closer to the height of basketball star Michael Jordan, who is 1.98 m tall

  • Both Dozer and Knickers belong to the Dutch breed, known to grow a lot during their lifetime.

  • Which does not detract from the two giants. According to the New York Post, bulls of this breed reach an average of 1.77 m in height

  • Just as a reminder, the ox is a castrated bull, which contributes to the size of the animal, according to the veterinarian and dairy specialist, Rupert Mothersole

  • In an interview for the website of the Australian TV network ABC News, Mothersole explained that when the calf is neutered, it no longer undergoes hormonal changes that would impede bone growth.

