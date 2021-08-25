In addition to being a ghost, Commander becomes a thief before appearing

In the telenovela Império, Commander José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) is walking like a ghost, as he still cannot make his return official and tell the world that he is not dead. Given this, in addition to acting like the undead on the sly, the man of presto will become a thief because he will steal Cora (Marjorie Estiano) in order to get what he wants before reappearing.

In scenes scheduled to air next Thursday (26), the powerful will have already returned to Rio de Janeiro after seeing his plan work out and, therefore, wants to make up for lost time. But the one who is suspicious that he’s living in the bush is Cora, who started trying to find out where the Commander’s hiding place is in order to find him again, even following Cristina (Leandra Leal).

But it is in the meantime that he will discover an important fact: when he left the cemetery, the ring that was left behind and was lost, ended up being found and is in the hands of Cristina’s aunt. He then won’t think twice and give orders to his henchman to steal the item because it’s very important for the making of the man in black’s comeback.

In Empire: Commander becomes a thief

Josué won’t blink and will break into Cora’s house to steal the item, not before José Alfredo gives details to Cristina on how he’s going to retrieve her ring, thus avoiding her daughter’s fear of some kind of assailant. And the plan will turn out better than expected, with this, José Alfredo’s guard dog will be able to find what he is looking for and will return the jewel to its rightful owner.

