In defensive evolution, Cruzeiro tries to hold the best attack from Series B

Cruzeiro has gone two games without conceding a goal in Serie B (Photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM DA Press) Since the arrival of the coach Vanderlei Luxembourg, O cruise has been minimizing the problems of the defensive sector in Serie B. In the two recent duels, the team beat Nutico and Confiana by 1-0 and rose to 14th place, with 24 points – five more than the first in the relegation zone, Vila Nova-GO (17th), and nine away from Ava, in the Serie A access platoon (4th, with 33). The challenge to maintain good performance against the CRB, holder of the most positive attack (30 goals) and runner-up in the second division, with 36 points. Mineiros and Alagoas measure strength on Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei, for the 21st round.

Overall, the celestial team is the second most leaked in Serie B, with 29 goals conceded – second only to Confiana, with 32. Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s predecessors did not achieve success in setting up defensive systems. With Felipe Conceio, Raposa conceded seven goals in the two opening rounds. Under the command of Mozart Santos, he suffered 15 in 12 matches.

Marking athletes used by coaches went to the bench or transferred to other clubs, such as defenders Lo Santos, Rhodolfo, Weverton, Joseph and Paulo; left-back Alan Ruschel (on loan from America) and midfielder Matheus Neris. In addition, there were embezzlements due to injuries, such as lateral Ral Cceres and defensive midfielder Lucas Ventura.

Amidst rotation in the lineup, Ramon and Eduardo Brock they established themselves as holders in the defense with Luxembourg. The first a “veteran” at the club – completing 63 games against the CRB. The second started to act frequently and became one of the free kick takers, especially in long-distance kicks.

“It’s been very rewarding what I’m living and most players are living. Having the presence of a coach who needs no comment and is known worldwide helps a lot for us in the defense and the team in general. We are happy with the evolution and we will work so that it doesn’t stop”, said Ramon, who celebrated the two consecutive games without conceding a goal.

“We work for that, because we know that victory is easier to come when we don’t concede a goal. Thank God we made two solid games in the back, with the help of the guys in front on the mark. The ball arrives broken, so it’s easier to defend”.

In the interview after the game against Confiana, last Friday, Vanderlei praised Cruzeiro’s defensive posture. “ the second game we spent without taking a goal. I always talk to the players: if we don’t score, a goal will come out, because we have players who can score from the set ball, to change the rhythm of the game”.

In the round of Serie B, Cruzeiro felt the edge of the CRB’s attack: they lost 4-3, on June 6, in Mineiro, for the second round. The highlight of the Alvirrubro squad is Argentine midfielder Diego Torres, who rocked the net seven times and gave four assists in 15 matches in the competition. Coach Allan Aal has in his curriculum the accession from Series B to A front of Cuiab (4th in 2020, with 61 points).