In the Emperor’s Times: Teresa Cristina tries to separate Pedro and Luísa, but the plan goes wrong and the empress is devastated | Globe

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella) will do everything to separate Pedro (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes). The empress will ask Caxias (Jackson Antunes) for help to keep the lovers away, but the plan will fail.

Moved by the situation of Sabatella’s character, Caxias will schedule a political trip to force the emperor to stay out of Brazil for over a year. The problem is that Pedro will find a way to take Luísa and her daughters along, with the justification that the beauty will be able to teach Leopoldina (Melissa Nóbrega) and Isabel (Any Maia).









Teresa Cristina’s radical attitude came after the Countess of Barral gave up traveling with her husband to France and was caught kissing Dom Pedro II by the empress, according to the website Observatório da TV.

It is worth noting that Nos Tempos do Imperador is written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson, with the collaboration of Júlio Fischer, Duba Elia, Lalo Homrich, Mônica Sanches and Wendell Bendelack, in addition to the general direction of João Paulo Jabur.