In the Senate, Aras defends separation of powers and criticizes “jet wash”

“I did not allow the Public Prosecutor’s Office to substitute itself for the Legislative, Judiciary or Executive Branch. To comply with the Constitution is to understand the separation of Powers, is to be able to know that the duty to oversee illegal conduct does not give members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office any inherent power to constituted powers, harmonious and independent of each other”.

Aras defended his performance at the PGR on a hearing in the SenateRobderto Jayme/TSE

This is the summary that the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, made this Tuesday morning (24/8), of his performance in front of the PGR, during the hearing in which the Federal Senate is examining his reappointment to the position .

During his speech, the PGR made a detailed analysis of its performance and criticized the institution’s appointment procedure, with the presentation of names to the President of the Republic, in a triple list. According to him, “the system used for internal elections, including the triple list for the PGR office, allowed for serious inconsistencies.” The current PGR was appointed directly by the president.

The attorney general took the opportunity to criticize the “carwash” operation. He said that “the task force model, with customization, culminated in a series of irregularities, such as the episodes revealed by the leaky jet, the frustrated management of large amounts collected in collaboration agreements and leniency agreements, through funds not provided for by law”.

In addition, he said he did not allow the MP to replace the Legislative Branch, the Judiciary or the Executive. “Fulfilling the Constitution is understanding the separation of Powers, it is being able to know that the duty to oversee illegal conduct does not give members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office any power inherent to the constituted powers, which are harmonious and independent of each other”, he stressed.

Aras also made a point of dismissing criticism of his performance. He said that the PGR, during his term, made “a careful analysis before taking the appropriate measures, informing the Judiciary Branch of its conclusions in due course.”

According to him, this was the procedure adopted to investigate possible attempted interference in the PF, anti-democratic acts, suspicion of statements in apology for homophobia by the Minister of Education, role of the Health Minister in the pandemic, suspicion of administrative advocacy by the Minister of Environment, supposed prevarication practice of the President of the Republic. “In all these procedures, first we did a thorough analysis so as not to create unfair difficulties for anyone,” he said.

After Aras’ demonstration, the Senate rite will continue with a hearing by the 27 senators who are members of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). At the end of the parliamentary questions, the Committee will vote and then the approved opinion will be forwarded to the House’s plenary. Aras needs the vote of 41 senators to be reappointed to office.

Click here to read Augusto Aras’ speech

Follow the survey live: